The Wilimziks celebrate 50 years

After being married on Aug. 21, 1969 Donn " Mixer" was sent to Vietnam as a Chief Warrant Officer 2, AH-1G Huey Cobra Helicopter Pilot assigned to the 7th/1st Cavalry. He graduated from Indiana University with an A.S. and B.S. degrees in Computer Science and earned all of the Microsoft Certifications. The U.S. Secret Service is where he retired from.
Joy graduated from the Institute of Data Processing. Her career was that of the lead billing agent for one of the largest corporate law firms, with offices in multiple countries, while her duties included following up on 18 attorneys. She is now retired and enjoying it.
Both are alumni of Hammond Technical Vocational High School.
The couple have traveled to Hawaii, Mexico, Jamaica, Egypt, the Bahamas, Canada and their annual trips to Las Vegas.
They spent their anniversary in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada viewing humpback and orca whales in the North Pacific Ocean.