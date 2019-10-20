Catherine Hatch is 90!

Catherine (Procopy) Hatch celebrated her 90th birthday on Oct. 15. Joining her was her husband of 70 years, Bill; her children, Lynn and Bob; and her grandchildren.
Catherine was born in Gary to Leonardo and Pauline Procopio. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary. She then worked for the United Steelworkers of America for 35 years.
Catherine spends her free time playing bingo and supervising "ravioli days" where she and her sister Mary instruct the next generations of the art of authentic Italian ravioli making.