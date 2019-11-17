Twenty-five years ago this past Halloween, a commercial plane crash occurred in Roselawn, Indiana, in which I lost my sister and young nephew. For most anniversaries thereafter, we have held a roadside memorial service at the site to honor our loved ones. Not only do the families gather, but first responders and local residents in support of us as well.
For many years, it became a tradition after each service to gather at the United Methodist Church in Roselawn for a warm meal. This social gathering became a time that we all looked forward to. We would reminisce of our lost loved ones, speak of future plans, and rekindle meaningful friendships that had formed along the way. In particular, I developed a special friendship with a gentleman of the community who attended most of our outdoor services, regardless of weather conditions — and some years, the weather was as punishing as on that day the plane went down.
Darrel Korth was in his mid-seventies when we met. He is kind and compassionate, with a sense of humor that brightens each day. Twenty-five years later, on November 26, 2019, I will be honored to celebrate Darrel’s 100th birthday with his son, daughter, very extended family, and admiring friends!
Several years after we initially met, we decided that catching up once a year wasn’t enough, so we exchanged phone numbers and emails and have since stayed in touch. But finding Darrel at home is no easy task. This past September, I managed to reach him having just returned home from the yearly fishing trip to Minnesota that he takes with his son. I marveled at the pictures Darrel emailed me of their catch while on vacation — a special place, where he’s been fishing since 1946!
At one memorable commemoration Darrel maintained his support by attending the service during a terrible sleet and wind storm, and later that night driving to Merrillville to join family and friends for a ceremonial dinner. His devotion has never ceased to amaze me.
I also recall with a smile the time my friend, Michael, and I drove to Indiana to treat Darrel to lunch. When it was time to head to the restaurant, it somewhat startled us when Darrel hopped in his own car and instructed, "Follow me!" I don't know why we were so surprised — he was a mere 96 years old at the time!
Nowadays, Darrel might be out grocery shopping, or cooking meals (enough to freeze and have at a later date), or working out at a fitness center and then enjoying a nice social meal.
Out of the ashes of that devastating plane crash, I could never have predicted the blessings that would arise. October 31st still brings mixed emotions for me. It’s a day of remembrance, but also a day to celebrate and enjoy lasting friendships, especially mine with Darrel.
Darrel, you are an inspiration and a gift, and I extend much love to you in your next 100 years!
-Terri Severin, www.InTheWakeOfTheStorm.com