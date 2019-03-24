Try 3 months for $3
Happy birthday!

Felicia Lembas is celebrating her 100th birthday on March 29.

She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 1919 and moved to Chicago as a young girl. She met her husband, John Lembas, and they moved to Hegewisch where they raised three children; the late George (Carol) Nancy, (Don Kiran) and Linda. Brann. They operated Hegewisch Lanes together. Today she enjoys her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

We wish her many more happy and healthy years at St. Anthony assisted facility in Lansing.

0
0
0
0
0