Happy birthday!

Felicia Lembas is celebrating her 100th birthday on March 29.
She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 1919 and moved to Chicago as a young girl. She met her husband, John Lembas, and they moved to Hegewisch where they raised three children; the late George (Carol) Nancy, (Don Kiran) and Linda. Brann. They operated Hegewisch Lanes together. Today she enjoys her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
We wish her many more happy and healthy years at St. Anthony assisted facility in Lansing.