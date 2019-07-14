Happy 100th birthday, Henrietta!

Henrietta Wilson turned 100 on Saturday, July 13. Her family held a picnic birthday party beginning at Rogers-Lakewood Park in Valparaiso at the Kiwanis West Shelter.
Henrietta was born on July 13, 1919, the daughter of Rena (Hicks) and Guy Wilber Hufford. She, her sisters and brother grew up on Emerson Street in Portage. The family attended Central Baptist Church in Gary where Henrietta and her sisters (Esther, Helena and Betty) comprised a well-known quartet, The Hufford Sisters.
In 1940 Henrietta married Paul Wilson. The family lived for 30 years in Hobart on East 10th Street. Henrietta and Paul had five children — Paul (deceased 1952), Philip, Patrick (deceased 2005), Timothy, and Bonnie.
Henrietta would love to receive cards and letters. She lives at Rittenhouse, 1300 Vale Park Road, Apt. 229, Valparaiso, Indiana, 46383.