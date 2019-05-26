Happy 100th birthday, Jim Dragon

Jim was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, to parents of Romanian descent and relocated to Northwest Indiana at a young age.
He is a World War II veteran serving as commander of a half track vehicle in the Army. His unit was ambushed by the Germans and Jim sustained injuries that earned him a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After returning from the army, he owned and operated a school bus for Lake Ridge School System for 31 years. During the summer he built several houses for family and built some that he sold.
Jim has been married to his wife Judy (Duszczynski) for 45 years. He has two sons, Steve Dragon and James (Tonia) Dragon, and two daughters, Lynette McDermott and Gina (Jerry) Brown. He also has 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Jim had two sisters, two brothers and one grandson who are deceased.
A birthday celebration was held on May 25 with family and friends in attendance at the Descent of the Holy Ghost Romanian Orthodox Church Hall.