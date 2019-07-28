Happy 98th birthday, Mary

Mary Elipani will turn 98 years young on Aug. 2. Her birthday will be celebrated at her son's house with family and friends.
Mary was born in 1921, the daughter of Tekla and John Krystek. She is one of four children who were raised in Chicago's "back of the yards" neighborhood.
On Nov. 19, 1949, Mary and Basil (deceased) were married. They lived most of their lives in Dolton, Illinois, raising their four children. They are also proud grandparents to 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mary loves having visits from all her family members at Hartsfield Village.