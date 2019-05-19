Jennie Wojtena, of Dyer and formerly of Hammond and Schererville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Sheffield Manor.
Jennie has been a Cubs fan since she was a child and is famous for her lemon bars.
Jennie Wojtena, of Dyer and formerly of Hammond and Schererville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Sheffield Manor.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Jennie has been a Cubs fan since she was a child and is famous for her lemon bars.
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.