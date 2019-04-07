Gatlin Plumbing is a recipient of the Half Century Award!

Gatlin Plumbing and Heating, Inc., a family owned business since 1938, was presented with the Half Century Award! On our behalf, President Randel Gatlin, the youngest of Ivan and Marjorie's children, accepted this award from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Governor Eric Holcomb on March 21. We are honored to be included in the ceremony with the many other longstanding businesses in Indiana and look forward to the future years of service to come.
This is a wonderful accomplishment. Thank you!