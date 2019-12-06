Teacher's Name: Denise Collins
School: Thea Bowman Leadership Academy
School District: Gary
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Collins should be recognized for making her students' test scores higher. She also should be recognized for just building a relationship with the students and getting to know them better. She makes students feel welcomed in her class when most teachers don't really care about what the students do. Ms.Collins is a great person to look up to. Ms.Collins is a teacher who will give you her number and you can call her anytime you need help with anything such as work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms.Collins had about 90% of her class pass the Indiana Prep Test. She also has had teachers come up to her and compliment her about how she is a great teacher.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Collins should be recognized for all of her achievements. She has been The Best English teacher that I have ever had. She makes me feel like I am welcomed and I have a home when I am sad. Ms. Collins shows most females how to treat themselves like a lady. Being that she is a heavy-set woman, she has the most self-confidence ever which gives a little boost of confidence in others. She is a hardworking, lovable, and honest woman. I appreciate this woman so much.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She had the highest testing scores in her school. She taught students how to be great at the things they thought were hard. She does a lot, its too much to explain.