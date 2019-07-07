The following students Northwest Indiana graduated with honors from the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities in Muncie, Indiana, at the high school’s commencement on Saturday, May 25.
Listen below are the names, hometowns, home high schools and the college these student will be attending:
- Lily Adney, Valparaiso, Chesterton High School, Indiana University
- Suzanne Brown, Cedar Lake, Columbus North High School, Valparaiso University
- Nathan Buehrer, Valparaiso, Boone Grove High School, Purdue University
- Mario Cardenas, Lowell, Lowell Senior High School, Ball State University
- Naomi Edet, Munster, Munster High School, Indiana University
- Kiersten Hardy, Crown Point, Crown Point High School, Indiana University
- Austin Izah, Crown Point, Bishop Noll Institute, Purdue University
- Grace Nelson, Valparaiso, Valparaiso High School, Indiana University
- Paige Payne, Munster, Munster High School, Purdue University NW
- Stephanie Perez, Crown Point, Crown Point High School, Indiana University
- Jacob Potter, Cedar Lake, Hanover Central High School, Indiana University NW
- Isabel Reynolds, Hebron, Hebron High School, Purdue University
- Mercedes Singleton, Cedar Lake, Hanover Central High School, Indiana University
- Ashley Sutton, Hebron, Boone Grove High School, Indiana University