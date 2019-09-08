{{featured_button_text}}
Congrats to these two local captains

Two local high school alumni are Captains in the US Navy.

Captain Phil Mlynarski, Munster class of ‘93, and Captain Matt Tardy, Bishop Noll class of ‘94, convened at the Navy Yard in Washington D.C. in August. Phil is a graduate of Purdue University (BSAAE) and Auburn University (MAE). Matt is a graduate of the University of Illinois (BS Bus Admin) and the Naval Post Graduate School (MS in Comp Sci).

Phil and Matt have previously served together on the USS DeWert (FFG 45) and at the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Mayport, Florida.

Phil is currently the Commanding Officer of Aegis Technical Representative located in Moorestown, New Jersey, and Matt is the Chief of Staff for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Ship Programs at the Pentagon.

They are both members of the Engineering Duty Officer community in the Navy.

