Dr. Alexandra Marie Arges, formerly of Winfield and now of Chicago, recently completed her four-year residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and Pediatrics.
Arges was honored, along with fellow graduates, at a Med/Peds Residency graduation luncheon held on June 8 at Quartino Ristorante in Chicago.
Arges is a 2006 graduate of Crown Point High School, a 2010 graduate of Purdue University and a graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Family in attendance at her graduation included her husband Daniel Kolodziej and daughter, Amelia Kolodziej, of Chicago; her parents, Jim Arges and Deborah Laverty, of Winfield; her brother, Christopher Arges, of Austin, Texas. her grandmother, Ismini Arges, of Munster; her mother-in-law, Valerie Kolodziej, of Gary and her brother-in-law, Chris Kolodziej, and Julie DiDomenico, both of ChicagoDr.
Arges has recently accepted the position of chief resident, internal medicine, at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago.
Her family and friends are very proud of her accomplishments.