Congratulations to these scholarship recipients!

The Northwestern Indiana Roofing Contractors Association announces the recipients of its 2019 Scholarship Program.
The association has annually awarded a total of 163 scholarships over the past 43 years, totaling more than $185,000. For the past 13 years, Local 26 of the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers has also matched contributions to the program. Children of members of Local 26 and children of all employees of member contractors are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
The following students were presented with scholarship awards at the 2019 George Korellis Memorial Scholarship Dinner held at Innsbrook Country Club on July 18, 2019:
Cora Sallee of Winamac Indiana, Olivia Mshar of Crown Point Indiana, Dylan Filla of Portage Indiana, Jason Cler and Jackson Cler of Manhattan Illinois.
They all have compiled outstanding achievements in Scholastic honors, extracurricular activities as well as community involvement.