East Chicago Washington Class of 1959 Reunion

The East Chicago Washington Class of 1959 celebrated it's 60th reunion on Aug. 16 and 17.
Thirty-eight classmates and honorary classmates celebrated a luncheon at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville on Aug. 16, and at a picnic held by the East Chicago Washington Alumni Association at Centennial Park in Munster on Aug. 17.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Classmates from as far away as Texas and Florida attended.
We celebrated the great diversity and friendship of our class.