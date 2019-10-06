Goodwill Nurse-Family Partnership 2019 Graduation

Goodwill Nurse-Family Partnership Lake County celebrated their 2nd client graduation on Friday, September 29, 2019. Healthy and happy toddlers celebrated the event at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center in Lake Station. This year’s graduation was the largest graduating class to date, with 35 graduates. Graduates, their families, and community supporters celebrated the event with recognition of client achievements, music, food, and fun!
Nurse-Family Partnership pairs first time mothers with free registered nurses to support and guide them through their pregnancy and until their child turns 2. Nurse-Family Partnership helps mothers have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies, while supporting families to reach their optimal health goals. We encourage positive, safe, nurturing, and loving childhood experiences and environments for children, while also ensuring mothers strive to reach their heart’s desires for their future goals. Goodwill Nurse-Family Partnership Lake County strives to spread hope and make life better for every family we proudly serve.
Goodwill Nurse-Family Partnership Lake County would like to thank CareSource, Purdue University Northwest School of Nursing, and Goodwill of Michiana Industries for their generosity and support to make this event a success!