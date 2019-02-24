Lyle Lovell awarded Quilt of Valor

Lyle M. Lovell, of Portage, is a veteran of World War II and was awarded a Quilt of Valor in a ceremony at his home on Sunday, Feb. 3.
The presentation was made by Flo Schneider and Susan Bolla of String-A-Long Stars and Stripes Quilts of Valor of NW Indiana. Also present at the ceremony were Lovell’s wife Marie and four members of Duneland Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, of which Lovell was a founder.
Lovell entered the U.S. Army as an aviation cadet on April 20, 1943, and was commissioned as a single-engine fighter pilot on February 8, 1944. He flew a P-47 Thunderbolt in combat missions over northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and central Europe. On two occasions was shot down over France; the second time he was taken prisoner and released when the war ended less than two weeks later.
His military awards include the Air Medal with ten oak leaf clusters, the Presidential Unit Citation, the World War II Victory Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, the American Campaign Medal, and the Order of the Purple Heart. At the conclusion of his active service, he was appointed Captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps Reserve. In November, 2016, Lovell was awarded the Legion of Honor by the French Government in recognition of missions he flew over France during World War II.
The String-A-Long Stars & Stripes QOV Group of NW Indiana is a group of volunteers who make patriotic quilts by hand and present them to service members and veterans as tangible evidence of our country’s gratitude for their service. They have made and presented more than 300 quilts since their founding in 2014. The local group is affiliated with the Quilts of Valor Foundation, whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.