Teacher's Name: Terri White
School: Edgar Miller
School District: Merrillville School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. White is our Title 1 teacher. Mrs. White does an excellent job building relationships with her students, planning and providing small group reading and math lessons for her Title staff to work with K-4 students that qualified for services in our building. Mrs. White is also part of our school RTI team and participates in creating interventions that lead to students' academic success.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. White did an excellent job creating fun learning activities for the school Title 1 Family Night this past fall. She put a lot of effort in creating fun learning game stations for students and parents to visit and work through together. She is an asset to Miller School!