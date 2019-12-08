If you saw two people running around 81st. St and Manchester in Schererville on Tuesday. We were taking our rescue dog for her first walk in the neighborhood. Somehow she managed to get loose and ran in and out in between homes. Thanks to Tom and daughter, Angela for their help. Also, I want to mention the gal who stopped her black jeep to help us get the dog. We especially want to thank the girl who had her twins in the stroller. She was the person who finally got our Ruby. We only had her for a week, got her in Wisconsin. Her owner had to go into assisted living, so the dog had to be put up for adoption. Thanks so much for all your help with our Runaway Ruby!
From Mark and Judy Paswinski