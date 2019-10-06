Thank you to all who helped organize the wonderful Celebration of Life for my brother, John R. Tomczak.
First, and the most important people to thank, are my parents. Without them, hard telling where John would have ended up. When they were in Japan, mom believed when John was lying still, he was listening. My dad, doctors and nurses did not believe it. One time when John was lying still, mom took his hand and said, "John, if you can hear me, squeeze my hand." He did squeeze it. That was the start of his very long recovery. Mom and dad were there every step of the way. They never wanted a thank you, but they deserve it.
It makes you wonder how many of our wounded would have survived if they knew parents or someone from home was right by their side. So, thank you to everyone who donated to the fund to send my parents to Japan.
Thanks to all the speakers, Patriot Guard Riders, Portage High School ROTC, Jimmy John's, Valpo Velvet and Family Express.
Thank you for all the flowers, plants and wonderful cards and messages. They all really meant a lot to me. To all my lifelong neighbors, friends from the lake, Valparaiso High School and all who knew the family from back in the day, thank you.
God bless America, our military and our veterans.
-Mary Lou Tomczak Rhoda