Wayne and Rose Moser celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a trip to Noah's Ark in Williamstown, KY,
Wayne & Rose were married Nov. 20, 1949 at the Methodist Church in Valparaiso.
They have 3 children, Donna (Roger) Long, Stan Moser and Diane (Steve) Osburn, They have 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Wayne retired from Urschel Laboratories and Rose retired from Valparaiso Community Schools.