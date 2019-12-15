Ms. Ana Lucia Pontes of Campo Grande, Brazil announces the engagement and approaching marriage of her son, Marcos Henrique Pontes of Campo Grande, Brazil, to Mr. David Bieschke of Calumet City, Illinois, son of Ruth and William Bieschke.
Marcos is a 2015 graduate of Escola Padrao, and David is a 1979 graduate of Thornwood High School and attended University of Illinois at Chicago. He is currently employed at Magellan Health.
The couple plans a wedding in Campo Grande, Brazil on December 23rd, 2019. They will reside in Calumet City, Illinois.