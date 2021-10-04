Another year, another sectional title for Munster boys tennis

The streak lives.
Munster won its 41st consecutive boys tennis sectional title with a 5-0 win over Illiana Christian in the final last week. It’s the longest string of postseason titles in the sport in Indiana.
“It’s all about maintaining the legacy of Munster. You want to keep it going as long as you can. You don’t want to be the one that it ends on,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “As long as we’re doing the right things, good things will happen.”
In all boys sports, only Evansville Mater Dei wrestling has a longer streak, with 45 sectional titles. Jeffersonville boys track won 41 straight between 1973 and 2013.
The Mustang girls tennis team has a 44-year active string of sectional trophies.
Munster finished the regular season ranked No. 9 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. It’s the highest-ranked area team.
The Mustangs are confident and now healthy with the return of senior Nick Stephan, who aggravated a shoulder injury that kept him off the court for a few weeks. Freshman Joseph Foster has been solid at the No. 1 singles spot.
“We wanted to make sure we don’t look too far ahead of our competition but we’ve done pretty well against all the area teams. We feel confident about our draw at regionals and we’re just trying to take it step by step in order to get as far as we possibly can,” Spohr said.
Munster will play River Forest in the first round of the regional in Munster. The Ingots won their first sectional title since 2010 with a 4-1 victory over Morton in the EC Central bracket.
Andrean and Crown Point will play in the other opener of that regional. The 59ers topped Merrillville 3-2 in Hobart. The Bulldogs beat Lake Central by the same score in their sectional.
On the other end of the bracket, regional host LaPorte will take on Penn in the first round. The Slicers won their own sectional, prevailing 3-2 in the final over New Prairie. They beat Marquette 5-0 in the first round.
The winner between Slicers and Kingsmen will take on either Chesterton or South Bend St. Joseph in the LaPorte regional final. The Indians are ranked No. 13 in the final regular-season state poll. The Trojans are No. 28.
The Duneland Athletic Conference champion Trojans beat Valparaiso 5-0 in the sectional championship. The Vikings beat Chesterton at the sectional level each of the last two seasons.