Another year, another sectional title for Munster boys tennis

The streak lives.

Munster won its 41st consecutive boys tennis sectional title with a 5-0 win over Illiana Christian in the final last week. It’s the longest string of postseason titles in the sport in Indiana.

“It’s all about maintaining the legacy of Munster. You want to keep it going as long as you can. You don’t want to be the one that it ends on,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “As long as we’re doing the right things, good things will happen.”

In all boys sports, only Evansville Mater Dei wrestling has a longer streak, with 45 sectional titles. Jeffersonville boys track won 41 straight between 1973 and 2013.

The Mustang girls tennis team has a 44-year active string of sectional trophies.

Munster finished the regular season ranked No. 9 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. It’s the highest-ranked area team.

The Mustangs are confident and now healthy with the return of senior Nick Stephan, who aggravated a shoulder injury that kept him off the court for a few weeks. Freshman Joseph Foster has been solid at the No. 1 singles spot.