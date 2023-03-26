Northwest Indiana is catching the eye of more than a few national companies and investors interested in expanding clean industries in our region.

What does that mean for the collective “us?"

For more than a decade, we in East Chicago have been answering that question with a vision for the future of our city. That blue-sky thinking is followed by the hard work: ambitious planning and strategies to maximize what’s next.

The future is now

East Chicago is casting off the yoke of its past — remediating former heavy industrial sites to make them suitable for new businesses, even re-planting long-gone prairies along the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal. The result: the city is creating clean zones in what had been heavily polluted soils, oxygen-producing spaces which now attract butterflies, birds, waterfowl, deer and water-loving mammals. These green spaces are just as pivotal to realizing our vision for East Chicago as are spaces where brick-and-mortar buildings are being constructed.

Contaminated soils have been trucked off-site for disposal, replaced with clean dirt. The acreage is ready to welcome new income-producing businesses, a vital step in the transformation.

Surging forward

Our goal is to make East Chicago a hub where city government, commerce and residential development meet to create the most walkable, workable, livable and lovable city in the region.

Ten years into the plan we are seeing an evolution in our community.

Blessed with responsible corporate citizens — like Cleveland Cliffs, BP and St. Catherine Hospital — we are building on long-term successes.

At the same time, we are welcoming new corporations who found us when they were looking to expand. These businesses chose to build here for everything East Chicago has to offer — massive infrastructure projects, easy access to other markets via upgraded transportation corridors — like the Cline Avenue toll bridge and easy access to an eager job force via the expanded South Shore.

Two companies from outside the region that chose to build new corporate spaces here — Manhattan Mechanical and the 4400 Homerlee logistics center — are bringing new jobs. Word-of-mouth about their great experience in working with the city is opening new doors for greater opportunities for the regional economy. Those very same businesses create demand, which has sparked the growth of mom-and-pop stores in East Chicago. Dozens of restaurants and service-oriented businesses have taken root here and we’re grateful.

Committing to families

Our young families are looking for places where housing is attractive and affordable, streets are safe, opportunities for good-paying jobs are within walking/biking distance or just a quick commuter-train ride away, and recreational opportunities abound. Add to that, being able to enjoy beautiful Lake Michigan beaches just minutes from home

These individuals are part of the up-and-coming generation that realizes the value of a day’s wage as much as they do the satisfaction of spending time with family and friends.

East Chicago is deliberate in its intention of providing that total package. North Harbor was our first wholesale neighborhood renovation where we took a page from a very successful playbook where families were able to live within walking distance of eateries, shopping local pharmacies and doctors, coffee shops and parks. Today’s families want that — and more. They want living spaces that fit their lifestyles, needs and pocketbooks. They want that sense of community, where they can belong, where sitting on a stoop and welcoming visitors as they walk by is part of their day. They want to live in communities that care about environmental stewardship.

Next up: an exterior renovation program in Marktown. Built as a company enclave for workers, more than a century ago, the cozy neighborhood that was built in Tudor Revival style is in need of a facelift. The city is providing the infrastructure and creating a grant program to provide home owners up to $40,000 for such things as new roofs, windows and doors.

An invitation

I congratulate all of our city and town leaders for making strides to bolster the region. It’s exciting to watch dynamic growth as what I'm seeing here. Expansion of the South Shore is a godsend to the region. It’s good for all of us. I invite leaders to meet anytime and anyplace to share ideas. Collaboration really is the key to the success of Northwest Indiana.