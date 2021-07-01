Anthony Ramos 'sexy and dark' in R&B album 'Love and Lies'

RAMOS: I love to tell stories. You know, even if the beat is about, “We’re going out and we’re gonna have a party,” it’s still like, “We’re gonna have a party AND we’re gonna do that. We’re gonna have a party AND I’m feeling this.” And I started to learn that I’m really enjoying writing songs with my friends too. Sometimes you write the best music with the people you’re close to, who know you the best. The pattern is that the more I write, the more I’m starting to get to know myself not only as an artist but as a person. That’s one of my favorite things about writing songs, you keep finding out things about yourself every time you go to the studio.

AP: Back to “In the Heights,” what do you think about the colorism debate and the box-office results? Many expected it to be the biggest release of the summer.

RAMOS: I think this is a good opportunity for us to hear people and for us as creatives — I can only speak on behalf of myself — for me as a creative to say OK, when I make my stuff and when I keep going as a creative, how do I see, what did we do good and how can I make sure that I learn from the times that we might have missed the mark. That’s how I feel about the debate, and I feel like there is no debate, right? The people have spoken and there’s no debate about it. There’s nothing to debate.

As far as the box office concerns, you know, nobody is ever gonna talk about how many streams it had on HBO Max. If the movie had come out in the theaters only, then who knows what the box office would have been. But at the same time I’m not disappointed at the box office, I’m not, because people are watching the movie. I don’t care how you watch it, as long as you see it. The most important thing to me is the message in the movie and that people see it and they feel it. It will live with them forever.

