Airlines bet on big December after Covid variant setback

But United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby warned this week that some airlines could face disruptions later this year because they have been slower than his company to get workers vaccinated against COVID-19, as required by a presidential order.

The comments about holiday travel came as American and Southwest reported third-quarter profits, thanks to hefty amounts of federal pandemic aid.

American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, posted a $169 million profit after collecting nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money to cover most of its payroll costs. The airline felt the late-summer impact of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, which caused a slowdown in bookings and a rise in cancellations across the industry.

"The third quarter started out very strong ... But then the spread of the delta variant led to fewer people flying," Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and Isom said in a note to employees. "We were profitable in July, but that was followed by losses in August and September."

Parker vowed that while the variant "delayed some of our revenue recovery, it has not stopped our progress."

Leisure travel within the U.S. has returned roughly to pre-pandemic levels, and Parker expressed confidence that business and international travel will soon pick up.