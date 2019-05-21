BETHLEHEM, PA. — Martin Tower, the former world headquarters of Bethlehem Steel, was demolished by implosion Sunday.
Crowds gathered to watch the demolition of the 21-story structure, which opened at the height of Bethlehem Steel's power and profitability but had stood vacant for a dozen years after America's second-largest steelmaker went out of business.
Bethlehem Steel built the mill in Burns Harbor, the last large vertically integrated steel mill ever built in the United States, in the early 1960s. The mill is now owned and operated by ArcelorMittal.