Steelmaker's Headquarters Implosion

Martin Tower, former world headquarters of Bethlehem Steel, was imploded Sunday in Bethlehem, PA. The 21-story monolith opened in 1972, less than a decade after the company opened its mill along the Lake Michigan shore in Burns Harbor. Bethlehem declared bankruptcy in 2001. The Burns Harbor mill is now owned by ArcelorMittal.

 Jacqueline Larma, Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Martin Tower, the former world headquarters of Bethlehem Steel, was demolished by implosion Sunday.

Crowds gathered to watch the demolition of the 21-story structure, which opened at the height of Bethlehem Steel's power and profitability but had stood vacant for a dozen years after America's second-largest steelmaker went out of business. 

Bethlehem Steel built the mill in Burns Harbor, the last large vertically integrated steel mill ever built in the United States, in the early 1960s. The mill is now owned and operated by ArcelorMittal.

