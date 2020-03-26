Telemedicine emerges as care option during COVID-19 outbreak

Telemedicine often involves diagnosing and treating a new health problem but is also used to keep tabs on an existing, long-term conditions like diabetes. It's more than calling to get a prescription refill, although doctors can write some prescriptions, like antibiotics, after a telemedicine visit.

Who offers it?

Insurers and hospital systems are frequent sources. In fact, your email inbox may have an offer from one of those providers urging you to try it now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government last week said it will immediately expand telemedicine access to help people with Medicare, its coverage program for those 65 and over as well as younger patients who qualify because of a disability. And it urged states to expand the service to those enrolled in Medicaid, the government coverage program for people with low incomes.

Medicare coverage of telemedicine had been limited, largely to rural areas where patients had to go to specially-designated sites for their visits. Many Medicare Advantage plans run by insurers also provide access to telemedicine.

What does it cost?

Prices vary. But many insurance companies and other providers are temporarily waiving fees to push more people to use some virtual care.