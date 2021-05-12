US casinos match best quarter ever; post-COVID hopes rise

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — America's commercial casinos matched their best quarter ever in the first three months of this year, as customers continued returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and internet and sports betting money helped boost revenue numbers.

Figures released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association, the casino industry's national trade group, show the nation's commercial casinos took in over $11.1 billion in the first quarter of this year.

That matched the industry's best quarter in history, the third quarter of 2019. The figures do not include tribal casinos.

The 2021 first-quarter revenue numbers represented a nearly 18% increase over the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic began to take hold nationwide, and an increase of more than 4% from the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic began.

The numbers were even more heartening to industry executives because they came while most casinos were still operating under capacity restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus.