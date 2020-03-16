Elton John postpones tour: A look at concerts on hold

NEW YORK — Cancellations and postponements in the entertainment industry continue to mount as the world reacts to the new coronavirus spreading globally.

Elton John and the Foo Fighters announced cancellations Monday for upcoming performances, joining other artists like The Who, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay.

Last week, late night TV shows went on hiatus, museums closed and Broadway went dark.

Here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry reacted to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

OFF THE ROAD

Elton John is postponing part of his North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar said Monday that the March 26 through May 2 shows of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled. Tour performances for May 22 through July 8 remain as scheduled.