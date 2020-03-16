Hollywood in uncharted territory weathering the virus

"It's hard to say, 'Oh, hey, watch a TV show. Maybe, it'll make it better.' We want to be very sincere about that. We're not trying to pitch our wares," Witherspoon said. "But I do think there is an important time for entertainment."

For delayed and upcoming releases, studios have gone into overdrive trying to navigate the new reality of quarantines, school closures and social distancing.

"We are all struggling to wrap our heads around this," said Lisa Schwartz, the co-president of IFC Films and Sundance Selects. "We're getting on the phone every two hours with senior management discussing what's happening and trying to be as responsible and responsive as we can in the face of a lot of uncertainty."

IFC Films is pushing back the theatrical release of Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth," with Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke. At the same time, it's also leveraging its own streaming service, IFC Films Unlimited, to provide in-home options for entertainment.