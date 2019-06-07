LOS ANGELES — Denzel Washington was the man of the hour Thursday night with everyone from Julia Roberts to Spike Lee turning out to celebrate him as this year's recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. But when he finally took the stage to accept the honor he did something unexpected: At his own award ceremony, Washington turned the spotlight away from himself and gave his wife of 40 years, Pauletta Washington, her own standing ovation.
The crowd of multigenerational Hollywood A-listers, from Michael B. Jordan and Mahershala Ali to Cicely Tyson and Morgan Freeman, readily obliged.
"I would not be alive without Pauletta Washington," Washington said. "I wouldn't survive."
It's a difficult task to have a moment stand out in an evening that included a surprise Beyoncé appearance (there briefly to present an honor to director Melina Matsoukas) and an earth shattering rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" by Jennifer Hudson that brought Washington to his feet, but he managed to do it.
As Roberts, Tyson and others attested throughout the evening, two-time Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington is a family man first. Seated alongside Pauletta Washington, his son Malcolm Washington, Lee, Tyson and directors Carl Franklin and Ed Zwick, the 64-year-old was for two hours taken on an emotional tour through his storied career in Hollywood — from eager newcomer to movie star to acclaimed director — by those who were by his side.
"We're all here because we love Denzel," said Lee, who has directed Washington in four movies ("Mo' Better Blues," ''He Got Game," ''Malcolm X" and "Inside Man"). "Denzel represents our black manhood."
Lee, the final speaker of the evening, likened Washington to other "G.O.A.Ts" (greatest of all time) like Michael Jordan, Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis.
"That's the rarefied air that Denzel Washington lives and breathes in," Lee said.
The ceremony will be broadcast on TNT at 10 p.m. on June 20.