Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2019. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 24, 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.)
On this date:
In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America's federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1896, author F. Scott Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul, Minnesota.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1934, Babe Ruth made his farewell appearance as a player with the New York Yankees in a game against the Boston Red Sox. (The Sox won, 5-0.)
In 1968, the TV news magazine "60 Minutes" premiered on CBS; the undercover police drama "The Mod Squad" premiered on ABC.
In 2007, United Auto Workers walked off the job at General Motors plants in the first nationwide strike during auto contract negotiations since 1976; a tentative pact ended the walkout two days later.
Ten years ago: With President Barack Obama presiding, the U.N. Security Council unanimously endorsed a sweeping strategy aimed at halting the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately eliminating them. The heads of the Group of 20 nations began a two-day meeting in Pittsburgh aimed at making sure a fledgling global recovery remained on track.
Five years ago: At the opening of the U.N. General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called for world leaders to join an international campaign to ease the plight of nearly unprecedented numbers of refugees, the displaced and victims of violence in a world wracked by wars and the swift-spreading and deadly Ebola epidemic. President Barack Obama implored the leaders to rally behind his expanded military campaign to stamp out the violent Islamic State group and its "network of death."
Today's Birthdays: Rhythm-and-blues singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 80. Singer Barbara Allbut Brown (The Angels) is 79. Singer Phyllis "Jiggs" Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 77. Singer Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers) is 77. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 74. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 73. Former U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, D-Mass., is 67. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 61. Christian/jazz singer Cedric Dent is 57. Actress-writer Nia Vardalos is 57. Actress Megan Ward is 50. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 48. Actor Erik Stocklin is 37. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 31. Actor Ben Platt is 26.