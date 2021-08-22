Hoosier cousins' hops featured in Indiana beers

They didn't know much about growing hops at the time, so they completed some research about the plant.

Hops are cone-shaped flowers from the Humulus lupulus plant that add aroma and flavors to beers, including styles such as IPAs.

Tim said he initially used some steel to make a makeshift trellis about 10 feet tall, thinking that would be sufficient for the plants. However, hop plants can grow about 20 feet high.

"So about three, four weeks into the growing season, they were over the top of it, and we still had a long time to go, so we welded on to it to make it taller, and these plants just grew like crazy," he said.

Tim said they have a saying on their farm: "if it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing." So they dove in headfirst into their new venture.

"It's been one of the most rewarding and fun adventures of our lives," he said. "It's taken us all over the place from buying our plants to buying this crazy harvesting machine that we didn't know we needed at the time."

They bought the plants in Michigan, and they bought the harvesting machine from Corning, New York, which is used to separate the hops from the vine.