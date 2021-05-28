Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic

"We're open, we're not making a profit, our sales are less than half of what they used to be," said Bryanne Hoeg, manager of the Portland, Oregon-based Powell's Books, during an online panel this week at the inaugural U.S. Book Show. "We can't have in-store events. We have to ask everyone to use a mask and no, we don't have a bathroom."

Bookstores are trying to reinvent themselves, and so is the American Booksellers Association — starting with what it means to be a "bookstore" and how one becomes an association member.

In 2019, the ABA had more than 1,800 members (and more than 2,500 store locations), a substantial increase from a decade before when core membership had fallen to just over 1,400 — after once exceeding 5,000 — in face of competition from Amazon and from such physical bookstore chains as Barnes & Noble and Borders. The demise of Borders and the unexpectedly limited appeal of e-books helped the independents grow in recent years.

Hill said the current membership numbers, which include nearly 2,100 locations, are smaller than in 2019 because the association has tightened its rules. Before 2020, essentially any store that happened to offer books could be an ABA member. Now, only "businesses who primarily sell books (over 50% of inventory)" are eligible, according to the association's website.