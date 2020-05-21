Little Richard laid to rest at Alabama alma mater

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Little Richard was remembered not just as a rock 'n' roll pioneer but a man of generosity and faith at a memorial service at his alma mater where he was laid to rest Wednesday.

Mourners gathered at Oakwood University to pay their respects, many wearing face masks and standing a few feet apart at the outdoor service at the school's cemetery.

"What I really remember about Richard was not his stage performances, which were certainly formidable, but what I remember most about Brother Richard, not Little Richard, but Brother Richard, was his incredible kindness and his generosity to people," said university President Leslie Pollard, who knew Little Richard personally.

"I remember those of us riding around with him in Los Angeles, and he'd have money in the trunk of his car. Why he had money in the trunk of his car, only he knew, but he would take money out and give it to homeless people," Pollard said. "He was a very generous and giving person."

He also spoke of the thoughtfulness of the singer, who throughout his career sold more than 30 million records and notched a string of hits including "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Keep a Knockin'."