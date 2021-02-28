Metro Detroit mom's purple RV a spa on wheels

"Since the pandemic, we got kind of creative," Ali said. "Now we have a chef, aesthetician, nail tech and massage therapist. Whatever else you want, we make it possible for you."

A friend and regular customer, Brandie Bailey, said Ali has been her massage therapist for many years now. Ali travels to Bailey's home to provide her with her favorite services — the deep tissue massage and hot stones.

Bailey said she has recommended Ali to many of her friends and has even had her teenage son, who is an athlete, get massages from her.

"I love her massages, I think she's the best, hands-down," Bailey said. "I get her massages once a month, but if I have time and it's within budget, I would definitely do it twice a month."

To keep the team and clients safe from COVID-19, the spa uses a temperature monitor on clients, asks them questions related to exposure and has them fill out a protocol sheet before entering.

Spa Land Mobile Spa plans on traveling as far as New York, Minnesota, and Georgia, according to a news release.

Erin Wells Hill, the driver of the mobile spa, said being able to have self-care brought to people in a mobile form is necessary during COVID-19.