Muncie beverage can plant to create 345 jobs by end of 2023

MUNCIE — A Polish aluminum beverage can manufacturer will build a new plant in Muncie, creating at least 345 jobs by the end of 2023, the company and the state announced Tuesday.
The $380 million Muncie plant will be the second in the U.S. for Krakow-based Canpack, the company said. The project could expand to 425 jobs and $490 million by 2025, the company said.
Construction of the 862,000-square-foot plant is expected to begin in mid-2021, with operations starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, Canpack said. It will begin hiring for skilled and semi-skilled manufacturing and plant management positions in mid-2022.
Pending approval by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. board of directors, the state will offer Canpack up to $4.7 million in conditional tax credits and up to $300,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans. It also will offer up to $1 million in tax credits based on the company's planned capital investment.
Canpack's first U.S. facility will soon be operational in Pennsylvania. The company says it employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide.