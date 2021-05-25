Muncie beverage can plant to create 345 jobs by end of 2023

MUNCIE — A Polish aluminum beverage can manufacturer will build a new plant in Muncie, creating at least 345 jobs by the end of 2023, the company and the state announced Tuesday.

The $380 million Muncie plant will be the second in the U.S. for Krakow-based Canpack, the company said. The project could expand to 425 jobs and $490 million by 2025, the company said.

Construction of the 862,000-square-foot plant is expected to begin in mid-2021, with operations starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, Canpack said. It will begin hiring for skilled and semi-skilled manufacturing and plant management positions in mid-2022.

Pending approval by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. board of directors, the state will offer Canpack up to $4.7 million in conditional tax credits and up to $300,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans. It also will offer up to $1 million in tax credits based on the company's planned capital investment.

Canpack's first U.S. facility will soon be operational in Pennsylvania. The company says it employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0