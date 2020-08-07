Obama's Medicaid expansion keeps gaining ground under Trump

"There's lots of political pressure to expand," said Blase. "Eventually all states are going to expand unless the enhanced (federal) match rate changes."

Voters in another conservative state — Oklahoma — approved a Medicaid expansion earlier this year, although the margin was much closer than in Missouri. Of the seven states that have expanded Medicaid in the Trump years, six have done so by referendum, said Rachel Garfield, a senior policy expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

"This is an indication that there is large popular support for providing health care coverage for low-income people, and it is quite possible that this support has increased given what's going on with the pandemic," Garfield said.

The six states where voters have approved Medicaid expansion in the Trump years are Idaho, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Utah. In Virginia, the legislature passed a Medicaid expansion after Democrats made political gains.

"That has been an interesting feature of the Trump administration, that momentum among the states to expand Medicaid has not slowed down," said Jesse Cross-Call, a policy expert with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which advocates for low-income people.