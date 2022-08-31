RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday, her department said in a news release Wednesday.
"Officer Seara Burton's injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable," the Richmond Police Department said in the release posted on Facebook. "Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation."
It did not say which organs would be donated.
Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against Phillip Matthew Lee, the man accused of shooting Burton.
Lee, 47, of Richmond, has been held in jail on a $1.5 million bond. He has made an initial court appearance in which he entered a plea of not guilty.
Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support
U.S. Steel sweetens deal after USW says its contract offer falls short of Cleveland-Cliffs' proposal
UPDATE: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Dyer subdivision
U.S. Steel temporarily idling tin line at Gary Works
UPDATE: Lake County cop stalked fellow officer, former girlfriend, and was 'spiraling out of control,' police say
Two killed in fiery crash on I-80, state police say
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cookie shop, Salt Cave & Wellness Spa, J's Breakfast Club, The Vitamin Shoppe and bait shop expanding
Porter County mail carrier again nabbed for OWI; this time fell from truck, police say
USW says tentative Cleveland-Cliffs deal with make jobs more secure, requires $4 billion investment
Valpo-area woman nabbed with drug matching 'bad heroin' she warned was going around, police say
Driver died after veering off road, striking fence, police say
Child dies after being pulled from Region swimming pool, police say
Lottery ticket worth more than $300,000 sold in Munster
BP Whiting Refinery fire prompts Michigan to lift some fuel rules, US Department of Transportation to declare regional emergency
Whiting plans inaugural Empanada Fest
Lee's moped was stopped by officers Aug. 10 and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.
PHOTOS: First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day at MAAC
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Instructor Bill Arney watches as Indiana District 1 firefighter trainees are timed as they get their gear on at the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the MAAC training facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Portage Fire Department diver Tyler Brown, tries to catch a toy fish while demonstrating at the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the MAAC training facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Olivia Markoutsakis, 5, of Chicago, checks out the University of Chicago UCAN helicopter during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration on Saturday at the MAAC training facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Walter Bryant, 5, of Valparaiso, tries out the firefighters hose with MAAC trainee David Brasher-Harding, of Hobart, during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative taining facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Valparaiso firefighters Andrew Patten and Marvin Miller cut the door off a wrecked car the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the MAAC training facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Valparaiso police Sg.t Joe Cowser and a K-9 give a demonstration during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Burns Harbor firefighter Matthew Friday puts out a simulated car fire during First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Stan Maddux
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Brandy Ensien, of Wanatah, adjusts a firefighter helmet worn by her 7-year-old son Chase during First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Stan Maddux
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Dawn Casas of Portage speaks with Officer Adam Jasjowiak from the LaPorte Police Department's Emergency Response Team.
Stan Maddux
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Firefighter trainee Larry Silvestri, of Beverly Shores, practices a fire rescue during First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Stan Maddux
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!