Q&A: What does 90-day tax delay mean for filers?

What if I am expecting a refund?

If you are expecting a refund, file as usual. The IRS is still processing returns and issuing refunds; most refunds are issued within 21 days.

Does this apply to my state taxes too?

Not necessarily. Check with your state tax authority to see about any changes to due dates. Some are following the federal model, but some are not extending their deadline and others are setting up exceptions only for certain groups impacted by the virus.

How will this help the economy?

It's unclear.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin estimates that taxpayers will be able to keep $300 billion in the economy for now. And some tax and economic experts say any extra cash in the hands of Americans is helpful because many will be struggling to get by.

However, some say the tax delay will not provide widespread financial relief.

Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, says he thinks it will have a limited impact. That is in part because about three-quarters of Americans get refunds in any year and won't benefit from a delayed tax bill.