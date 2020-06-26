Review: Ottessa Moshfegh offers an eccentric murder mystery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Death in Her Hands," by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)

Dark doesn't even begin to describe Ottessa Moshfegh's latest novel, "Death in Her Hands." Try horrifying, macabre, fashionably self-referential and exceptionally well-written — a book, as the publisher's blurb says, that asks us to consider how the stories we tell ourselves both reflect the truth and keep us blind to it. Plus, it's got a great dog.

The novel begins with the narrator, Vesta Gul, finding a note while she is out walking her dog in the woods. It says, "Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn't me. Here is her dead body." But there is no body. Even so, she will spend the rest of the book trying to solve the mystery of its disappearance.

To do so, she must first imagine the corpse. Then, figure out how it got there. Soon, she's imagining an entire cast of characters including Magda, her killer and the author of the note, unless the latter two were the same — which she quickly concludes they were not.