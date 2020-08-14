Review: `Story of Gardening' gets a timely update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"The Story of Gardening," by Penelope Hobhouse and Ambra Edwards (Princeton Architectural Press)

It's an opportune time for an update to this lavishly illustrated history of gardening and landscaping. "The Story of Gardening" might sit (heavily) on a coffee table, but it transports the reader out into the yard or the park with some new perspectives and ambitions.

We all appreciate green space more than ever these days. As always, gardens offer the promise of beauty, serenity, artistry and practicality. They're also a relatively safe place to spend time, and gardening as a pursuit has taken off in the age of coronavirus.

"We can picture the garden-owner gradually beginning to derive pride, status and pleasure from the plot that it was within his power to make fertile and beautiful," write the authors, Penelope Hobhouse and Ambra Edwards, imagining humankind's very first gardens. They could just as well be describing many people this summer.

The authors show gardening to be an age-old struggle to appreciate and amplify nature's beauty while also imposing order on it. It's about finding a balance, too, between what looks good and what is practical.