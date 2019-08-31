The South Shore Line and South Bend Transpo are teaming up again this year to offer train and bus service to University of Notre Dame football games.
The South Shore's regular Saturday schedule includes trains from Chicago to South Bend International Airport, and Transpo buses will take passengers to the Notre Dame campus for no additional charge.
All of the trains make all Indiana stops.
Fans attending any of Notre Dame's six afternoon home games can take train 503, which departs Millennium Station in Chicago at 8:40 a.m. Central time and arrives at the South Bend International Airport at 12:10 p.m. Eastern time.
The post-game trip to Chicago will be aboard train 510, which departs the airport at 10:16 p.m. Eastern and arrives at Millennium Station at 11:43 p.m. Central. Transpo will depart from the drop-off location on campus at 8:30 p.m. to meet train 510.
Train 508 is an early option — it leaves South Bend at 5:45 p.m. Eastern and arrives at Millennium at 7:11 p.m. Central.
The afternoon games are Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, 16 and 23.
For the Oct. 12 USC game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, fans can take train 503 or wait until afternoon and take train 505, which leaves Millennium Station at 1:35 p.m. Central and arrives at South Bend at 5:06 p.m. Eastern.
Following the game, an extra train will depart the airport 90 minutes after its conclusion. Transpo will stage at the drop-off location on campus and leave for the airport one hour after the conclusion of the game.
Notre Dame's "subway alumni" and other local fans aren't the only ones who travel by South Shore Line from Chicago to South Bend on game days — prominent visiting teams sometimes reserve their own trains, including USC Alumni, which will transport Trojan fans on Oct. 12, and the Virginia Athletics Foundation, which will transport University of Virginia "Wahoos" on the "Hoos Football Express" on Sept. 28.