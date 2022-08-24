 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports complex planned for closed WVa mall department store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become a multimillion-dollar sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia's largest city.

The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, a rock-climbing wall and areas for wrestling, basketball, volleyball and pickleball, Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced. There also would be a large exercise gym devoted to personal training, including weightlifting and workout machines.

The 247,000-square-foot complex will convert a former Macy's department store at the Charleston Town Center mall and an adjacent parking garage. Officials hope it will host regional and national events while providing a training facility for the state's athletes.

"In order to position our Capital City to attract top-tier, revenue generating events and the associated economic impact, we must have the necessary facilities to compete," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a statement.

