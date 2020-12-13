SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point moves up to No. 1 in state poll

Pro golf

Kuchar, English win QBE Shootout: Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory at Tiburon Golf Club. Kuchar and English became the first team to win the event three times, finished at 37-under 179 to break the mark of 34 under they set in 2013, and won by nine strokes to top their 2013 record of seven. Five strokes ahead after an 11-under 61 on Saturday in modified alternate-shot play, Kuchar and English shot a 60 in better-ball play. English closed birdie-eagle-birdie. Also the 2016 winners, they had the eagle and 10 birdies in the final round.

Fitzpatrick, Westwood win honors: Lee Westwood won the Race to Dubai points race to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish in the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick. Westwood finished second at 14 under after a 4-under 68. It was was enough to jump to the top of the Race to Dubai standings — but only after meltdowns by his rivals in the final holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Patrick Reed, seeking to become the first American to be Europe’s top player, bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to drop out. Then, Laurie Canter had a double bogey on No. 17 and could only par the last, leaving Westwood alone in second.