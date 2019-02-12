The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball poll
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (12)
|20-1
|274
|1
|2. Carmel
|17-1
|266
|2
|3. Lawrence Central (2)
|17-3
|221
|3
|4. Floyd Central
|16-2
|207
|4
|5. Penn
|16-2
|178
|5
|6. Indpls Cathedral
|16-4
|149
|7
|7. Bloomington South
|18-3
|118
|9
|8. Zionsville
|15-5
|102
|8
|9. Homestead
|16-2
|86
|NR
|10. S. Bend Riley
|16-4
|74
|10
Others receiving votes:
Munster 30. Warsaw (1) 20. Elkhart Memorial 16. Logansport 13. E. Noble 10. Brownsburg 9. Indpls Pike 9. Lawrence North 6. Columbus North 6. Elkhart Central 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Delta (12)
|20-0
|290
|1
|2. Greensburg
|19-1
|266
|2
|3. Culver Academy (3)
|14-2
|244
|3
|4. Heritage Hills
|19-1
|212
|4
|5. Northwestern
|18-1
|175
|5
|6. Silver Creek
|16-3
|152
|6
|7. Mishawaka Marian
|16-3
|137
|7
|8. Marion
|13-5
|105
|8
|9. Indpls Brebeuf
|13-5
|78
|10
|10. Brownstown
|14-4
|38
|9
Others receiving votes:
Griffith 32. Greencastle 22. Edgewood 19. Princeton 18. Heritage 12.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southwestern (Jefferson) (13)
|19-1
|294
|1
|2. Shenandoah (1)
|17-1
|268
|2
|3. Westview (1)
|18-4
|226
|3
|4. Tipton
|13-3
|180
|4
|5. Heritage Christian
|15-3
|166
|5
|6. Frankton
|17-3
|144
|6
|7. Indpls Howe
|12-4
|124
|8
|(tie) LaVille
|16-3
|124
|7
|9. Linton-Stockton
|17-3
|111
|9
|10. Paoli
|16-3
|47
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Rossville 28. Covington 26. Ev. Mater Dei 20. Triton Central 16. Winamac 13. Andrean 13.
|Class A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10)
|16-2
|272
|1
|2. Barr-Reeve (3)
|18-2
|250
|2
|3. University
|16-3
|202
|5
|4. Lafayette Catholic
|15-3
|170
|3
|5. Kouts
|17-2
|143
|4
|6. 21st Century (1)
|14-6
|142
|8
|(tie) Morristown
|17-3
|142
|7
|8. Oldenburg
|14-4
|118
|9
|9. Argos
|14-4
|68
|NR
|10. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
|15-3
|66
|6
Others receiving votes:
Washington Twp. 61. Bloomfield 21. Springs Valley 19. Morgan Twp. 6.