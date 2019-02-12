Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball poll

Class 4A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Warren Central (12)20-12741
2. Carmel17-12662
3. Lawrence Central (2)17-32213
4. Floyd Central16-22074
5. Penn16-21785
6. Indpls Cathedral16-41497
7. Bloomington South18-31189
8. Zionsville15-51028
9. Homestead16-286NR
10. S. Bend Riley16-47410

Others receiving votes:

Munster 30. Warsaw (1) 20. Elkhart Memorial 16. Logansport 13. E. Noble 10. Brownsburg 9. Indpls Pike 9. Lawrence North 6. Columbus North 6. Elkhart Central 6.

Class 3A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Delta (12)20-02901
2. Greensburg19-12662
3. Culver Academy (3)14-22443
4. Heritage Hills19-12124
5. Northwestern18-11755
6. Silver Creek16-31526
7. Mishawaka Marian16-31377
8. Marion13-51058
9. Indpls Brebeuf13-57810
10. Brownstown14-4389

Others receiving votes:

Griffith 32. Greencastle 22. Edgewood 19. Princeton 18. Heritage 12.

Class 2A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Southwestern (Jefferson) (13)19-12941
2. Shenandoah (1)17-12682
3. Westview (1)18-42263
4. Tipton13-31804
5. Heritage Christian15-31665
6. Frankton17-31446
7. Indpls Howe12-41248
(tie) LaVille16-31247
9. Linton-Stockton17-31119
10. Paoli16-347NR

Others receiving votes:

Rossville 28. Covington 26. Ev. Mater Dei 20. Triton Central 16. Winamac 13. Andrean 13.

Class A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10)16-22721
2. Barr-Reeve (3)18-22502
3. University16-32025
4. Lafayette Catholic15-31703
5. Kouts17-21434
6. 21st Century (1)14-61428
(tie) Morristown17-31427
8. Oldenburg14-41189
9. Argos14-468NR
10. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)15-3666

Others receiving votes:

Washington Twp. 61. Bloomfield 21. Springs Valley 19. Morgan Twp. 6.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Locations