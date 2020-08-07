SW Indiana utility Vectren to be renamed CenterPoint Energy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A utility that provides electricity to a large portion of southwestern Indiana is changing its name as part of a rebranding that will streamline its name.

Vectren will be renamed CenterPoint Energy, including new signs and markings, over the next several months, company spokeswoman Natalie Hedde said.

Houston, Texas-based CenterPoint Energy finalized its merger with formerly Evansville, Indiana-based Vectren in February 2019. Since then, the company has been operating under the name Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company.

The streamlining of the company name is part of a larger strategy in which CenterPoint will combine the operations of Vectren with its Houston Electric company, which is focused on transmission and distribution, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

In June, the company announced that its preferred plans for future power generation would focus more on renewable energy sources. It said the switch would save customers an estimated $320 million over 20 years and lower carbon emissions about 75 percent from 2005 levels.

The company provides electricity to about 145,000 customers in southwestern Indiana, and natural gas to customers in other parts of the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0