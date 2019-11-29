{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - police car (ford interceptor)
Times File Photo

CLEVELAND — Prosecutors say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper misused a law enforcement database to look up information about his estranged wife's acquaintances while on duty.

Brian Bracy, of Elyria, is charged with 12 counts of unauthorized use of property, a fifth-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty this week in Cuyahoga County court.

A message seeking comment was left Friday for his lawyer.

Prosecutors say the 49-year-old Bracy accessed the database a dozen times between December 2017 and September 2018 to search for names, license plates and other information about his wife's friends after the couple separated.

The patrol says it investigated a tip about Bracy earlier this year and put him on unpaid leave after he was indicted.

Cleveland.com reports Bracy had joined the patrol in 2004.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.