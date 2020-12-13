WATCH NOW: Jews transform ‘festival of lights’ into public celebration

MUNSTER — People waving at the parade Sunday evening may have been wondering what was that on top of those vehicles. They were menorahs, just in time for Hanukkah.
Celebrate this eight-day holy season during COVID-19, the Chabad of Northwest Indiana held its first-ever Hanukkah.parade, concluding with the lighting of a giant menorah at the Centennial Park amphitheater.
As Rabbi Eliezer Zalmanov explained, typically the Jewish community would celebrate Hanukkah.with parties, which due to social distancing cannot be done. So, the rabbi said, someone had the idea for a parade, enabling people to celebrate while staying in their vehicles.
“We want to spread the light,” the rabbi said. “That’s the message of (Hanukkah). We don’t want to keep the light to ourselves, but share it with others.”
Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights,” celebrated this year through Dec. 18 with nightly menorah lightings, special prayers and fried foods.
About 2,200 years ago, the Israelites defeated the Syrian-Greeks and reclaimed their temple in Jerusalem. Even though the temple’s menorah only had enough oil for one day, when lit the candle burned for eight days. Lighting the Hanukkah menorah commemorates this miracle.
Following a parade through town, the 25 vehicles stopped at Centennial Park, where Zalmanov offered prayers and then lit the menorah. For the fourth day of Hanukkah., the rabbi hit the center candle, which he used to light four other candles.
“Lighting the menorah is significant because of the dual purpose of the holiday,” Zalmanov said. “One concept is that of the self, and the other is community.”
Following the service at the amphitheater, the rabbi encouraged those in attendance to return home and light their own menorahs.
The parade kicked off from Town Hall, where participants decorated vehicles with signage and magnetized, illuminated menorahs. One sign stated: “It will take a miracle for us to get through this year.”
Wendy Hensley of Munster noted, “This festival of lights acknowledges that miracles are possible. I think this parade is really cool.”
Mitch and Penny Kornstan of Highland were celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary. Penny called the parade “an opportunity to be with the Jewish community.”
Her husband added, “It’s nice to be able to share joy with everyone. At this time, we need a lot of light and joy.”
Several people included their children in the celebration. Judy and John Doherty of Griffith brought their granddaughter, Aaliyah Fullilove, 9, who thought everything was “good.”
John Doherty commented, “This is a great chance to bring the everyone together, not just the Jewish community. This is about a message of light, peace, brotherhood, dedication, and joy.”
Munster Police Patrolman Jonathan Hernandez, a member of the Jewish community, coordinated the parade route.
“We’re here to celebrate life and the message of (Hanukkah),” Hernandez said. “For over 2,000 years they’ve tried to extinguish our light, and the Jewish people are still here.”
